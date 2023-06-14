Kanye West Slammed For Serving Sushi On Naked Women's Bodies At Birthday Bash

Questions have also been raised about why his daughter was at such an inappropriate bash.

Kanye West, who recently celebrated his 46th birthday has sparked controversy after he served sushi off naked women at his party in Los Angeles. Pictures and videos of the bizarre party that are doing rounds on social media show guests eating sushi off a woman, who was only wearing a bikini top and bottom.

One picture showed a tray of sushi stacked between the woman's legs, with food resting above her chest, torso, and waist. The woman had kept her arms flat on the table and her head up while appearing to have a calm look on her face. The theme of the party was minimal, with a candlelit aesthetic.

For the unversed, Mr. West was taking part in a Japanese practice called Nyotaimori, which is when sashimi or sushi is served from the naked body of a woman.

Many social media users expressed shock at the pictures, noting how the use of naked models was ''disrespectful'' and accused the rapper of being misogynistic.

One user wrote, ''I'm not sure what's more disturbing, the fact that Kanye had a naked woman as a sushi platter or the fact that he thought it was an appropriate party idea. Either way, I think I'll pass on any future invitations to his shindigs.''

Another commented, ''In what WORLD is treating women like objects for male consumption (literally), not misogyny?''

A third called it "the grossest display of misogyny ever. Gluttonous misogyny." Questioning the practice, a fourth added, ''Am I the only one who won't be able to gulp even a single bite if they were on my table...watching expressionless alive human bodies like mine without clothes near my food makes me feel horrible..then western people consider themselves civilized and modern.''

Notably, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 9-year-old daughter North West was also present at the party. The rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, and North were pictured smiling, chatting, and walking hand in hand as they arrived at the party.

Questions have also been raised about why North was at such an inappropriate bash as the young girl was seen standing next to a tray of sushi in a video.

Another said, ''He wasn't moved by the fact that North West was in attendance.''

Mr. West, who is hardly a stranger to controversy, came under heat last year after he shared a number of antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories on social media and in interviews. Brands including Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga severed ties with the rapper and producer over the remarks.

The 46-year-old rapper, who is legally known as Ye, married Bianca Censori earlier this year at a private ceremony. He was married to TV personality wife Kim Kardashian from 2014 until November 2022. The former couple have four kids North, Saint, Chi, and Psalm, together.