Kanye West's Daughter And Wife Bianca Censori Hold Hands At Rapper's Birthday Bash

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, and his eldest daughter North West were seen holding hands as the duo attended the rapper's 46th birthday party in Los Angeles over the weekend, Page Sixreported.

In pictures of the duo which have gone viral, Mrs. Censori and North were seen smiling, chatting, and walking hand in hand as they arrived at a private party for the rapper's birthday on Saturday night, June 10, indicating that they share good equations.

North, who was seen wearing her dad's signature black boots and fingers locked with Mrs. Censori as the two made their way inside. Meanwhile, the latter sported an oversized black leather trench coat and matching heeled boots.

The 9-year-old also had visible red markings on her face, but it is unclear if they were from an injury or merely face paint. However, a TMZ report says that the markings were just makeup as the 9-year-old likes to experiment with FX looks.



There was no sign of Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian or any of their other children at the event.

Meanwhile, the trio was seen to be having a good time together at the private party, which also had stars such as Chloe Bailey and Ty Dolla Sign in attendance. The theme of the party was minimal, with a candlelit aesthetic.

North and Censori have also been on multiple group outings ever since she married the rapper.

Notably, the 46-year-old rapper, who is legally known as Ye, married Bianca Censori earlier this year at a private ceremony. However, the pair didn't file a marriage certificate to make the union legally binding. The rumoured wedding came just two months after the Yeezy founder finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Ms. Censori started working for Ye's company Yeezy in November 2020 but it isn't known when they began seeing one another. She is listed as the Head of Architecture for Yeezy and even holds a Master's in building design from Melbourne University. She is originally from Melbourne, Australia, and now lives in Los Angeles, as per New York Post.

Ye was married to TV personality wife Kim Kardashian from 2014 until November 2022. The former couple have four kids North, Saint, Chi, and Psalm, together.