Kanye West Says He Has 'Issues With Jesus', Compares Himself To God

Kanye West spoke about religion in a new interview.

American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has sparked controversy after comparing himself to god and stating that he has "issues with Jesus", as per a report in the Independent.

During a recent interview with Big Boy, Ye appeared with Ty Dolla Sign to talk about their album "Vultures 1". One of the most talked-about subjects among the numerous things they covered was his remarks on religion. "You know, I have my issues with Jesus. There's a lot of stuff I went through that I prayed and I ain't see Jesus show up. So I had to put my experience in this world, my experience with my children, my experience with other people, my experience with my account, my experience with my brand and my experience with the level of music that I was dealing with in my own hands," he told the radio host.

Ye continued, "The main thing that really that I don't rock with is it's just always like, 'I'mma pray for you.' And it's just like, you can actually physically do something yourself too, more than just pray."

"We're so in this mentality that that's all that needs to happen but we ain't praying our way out of prison. We ain't praying our way out the abortion clinics. We ain't praying our way to get our land back that was always ours after gentrification, after the Harlem Renaissance and Black Wall Street was burned to the ground. Them prayers ain't working," he stated.

The rapper also spoke about how the industry treats music artists. In response to Big Boy's question on how he avoided disappearing, Mr West stated, "Cause I'm God. And anyone who wants to disagree, I'm the God of me. You can't tell me who I am. I can't tell y'all. I could tell y'all. It's your job to listen. I'm the God of me. I don't know if I'm in heaven already."