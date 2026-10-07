Just 28 Days Old, This Baby Is Already Investing In The Stock Market

Share market investing is often seen as something for adults, but a new record from Zerodha suggests that even babies are becoming investors. Nithin Kamath has revealed that the platform's youngest customer is just 28 days old. According to him, the infant's parents opened a minor account and made their first investment within a week of signing up.

Kamath shared the update on X. "Our youngest customer is just 28 days old. The parents opened a Zerodha minor account, and a week later, they made the first investment," he wrote.

The post came almost exactly a year after he announced a similar milestone, when Zerodha's youngest account holder was a 64-day-old baby.

The age of the youngest investor has nearly halved in a year, suggesting that more parents are choosing to start investing for their children soon after birth rather than waiting until they are older.

The post attracted significant attention on social media, garnering nearly one million views and sparking a lively discussion in the comments section. One user wondered how a 28-day-old baby could have received a PAN card and Aadhaar card so quickly, asking, "What year are we in?" Another user replied that obtaining Aadhaar and PAN cards now takes only a few days, even for children.

Many users also responded with humour. One person jokingly remarked, "The baby has already missed 27 days of compounding. The parents could've been more responsible." Another user wrote, "Can we open the account before planning for a baby? I want to start investing as soon as the pregnancy test is confirmed."