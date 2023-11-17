Lollapalooza India Lineup Out: Jonas Brothers, The Rose To Hit Mumbai

The two-day music festival will be held on January 27 and 28.

After a successful debut in 2022, Lollapalooza India is back for an encore in 2024, featuring some global music icons such as Sting, Keane, and The Jonas Brothers.

Also joining the fest are indie-pop star Halsey, the pop band One Republic, and American singer-songwriter Lauv.

The two-day music festival will be held on January 27 and 28 at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The concert will span four stages and will feature over 40 artistes from across the globe, including Indian acts like When Chai Met Toast, Parekh & Singh and sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar.