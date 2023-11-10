Johnny Ruffo, Australian Singer And Actor, Dies At 35 After Battle With Brain Cancer

Johnny Ruffo was born in Perth in 1988.

Actor, singer and songwriter Johnny Ruffo died at the age of 35 after a battle with brain cancer, the BBC said in a report. He rose to fame with reality show 'X Factor Australia' and 'Home and Away'. Mr Ruffo was diagnose with cancer in 2017 and was involved in spreading awareness about it since then, the outlet further said. The actor also contributed to efforts to raise funding for the same. Mr Ruffo's family said in a statement posed on Instagram that the actor died on Friday, surrounded by loved ones.

"He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give," the statement further said.

The family said Mr Ruffo will be remembered as a "talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy".

Tributes stared pouring in as the news of 35-year-old's death spread.

"The cheekiest chap. His voice, smile and dancing feet will be missed by so many," Australian singer and actor Dannii Minogue said in an Instagram post.

Former X Factor host and Spice Girl Mel B also sent condolences to his family.

The Guardian said that Mr Ruffo underwent a surgery three years ago to remove a tumour, but the cancer returned three years later. He revealed last year that his diagnosis was terminal.

Mr Ruffo was born in Perth and started gaining public attention as a contestant on the musical reality show The 'X Factor'. He stood third in the 2011 competition.

After this, he signed a contract with Sony Music.

He bagged the role of Chris Harrington, the first son in a wealthy family, in soap opera 'Home and Away' in 2013 where he had several romances with women in Summer Bay. For his performance Mr Ruffo was nominated for most popular new talent at the 2014 Logie awards, the outlet further said in its report.