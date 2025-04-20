Over 900 People Play Monopoly Together, Set World Record In Tribute To Dead Girl

Over 900 people came together in Sydney, Australia, to play Monopoly as a tribute to a young girl who loved the game. Alegra Vasiliou, a six-year-old who died from brain cancer in 2017, loved playing Monopoly with her parents. In honour of her life and her love for the game, her parents and the Little Legs Foundation organised a massive Monopoly game on March 30.

Little Legs Foundation is an Australian charity dedicated to raising funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer.

The event was attended by 918 participants, who sat down at 150 tables to play simultaneous games of Monopoly and break a Guinness World Record.

"We really wanted to create a space that allowed both young and old to come together, celebrate her, and accomplish something that everyone would be proud of. All whilst raising awareness for the disease that took our daughter - brain cancer," Ms Vasiliou's mother, Sue-Ellan Vasiliou told Guinness World Records.

She added, "To say you broke a Guinness World Records title isn't something very common. To say you have your very own version of Monopoly dedicated to you is even more rare, but Alegra has her very own Army, and together we have the power to do so much in this world."

All the players used an officially licenced version of the game featuring Ms Vasiliou's image called 'Alegra's Army'. It was made purchasable to help raise funds for cancer research.

A total of 918 people played the game and helped raise money and support the Little Legs Foundation - setting an incredible record for most people playing Monopoly, all for a great cause.

This was the second time the Little Legs Foundation organised the Monopoly event after a previous attempt for the most people playing Monopoly fell 30 people short of the previous record of 733.

The Vasiliou family currently doesn't have any plans for future Monopoly rematches as of now, but they said they are always up for another challenge in the future.