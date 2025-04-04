Joe Rogan Wants Elon Musk-Led DOGE To Investigate Snow White's Box Office Failure

Popular podcast show host Joe Rogan has suggested that the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) should look into the recent release of Snow White after the Disney live-action movie bombed at the box office. Mr Rogan was discussing the movie on a recent episode of his podcast with comedian Kurt Metzger when he took the swipe.

The movie, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot had long been mired in controversy which seemingly culminated with a poor performance at the box office.

"Wait, how much did this cost?" Mr Rogan asked, referring to Snow White. "They should get DOGE to look at this movie. They spent $250 million bucks making that movie?"

"Imagine you spent $250 million, and you get some young girl, and you don't kind of talk to her about like, 'Hey, you know, don't get political. You're young, and I know you have opinions about things, but this should just be about the movie.'"

The former Fear Factor host was referring to Ms Zegler's political comments during the press tour of the movie. The actress has since apologised for contributing to "negative discourse," and said that she had let her emotions get the best of her.

Mr Metzger pointed out that though Ms Zegler was largely responsible for the movie's downfall, she wasn't the only one to be blamed.

"If you notice the spin on it, they're putting it all on her," he said. "I mean, I'm sure she sucks, but she is very young. She didn't write that script though, right?"

Kurt Metzger and Joe Rogan on the new Snow White. pic.twitter.com/PEyXBiDfR3 — Joe Rogan Recaps (@JoeRoganRecaps) April 2, 2025

Mr Rogan also played footage of the movie and its infamous CGI dwarves. Instead of hiring real actors with dwarfism, Disney executives used CGI dwarves for the movies, which invited backlash from the fans. Notably, it was Peter Dinklage who protested against hiring actors with dwarfism to play dwarves in fantasy films.

The remake of the 1937 animated classic earned only $43 million in ticket sales in the US and Canada during the opening weekend, making it the worst-performing Disney live-action movie. The previous record was held by the Dumbo remake, which opened with a $46 million box office collection in 2019.

Snow White's poor opening extended to its second week, where it earned only $14.2 million domestically -- a 66 per cent decline from its opening weekend.