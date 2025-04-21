"A Guru": Joe Rogan Takes A Dig At Katy Perry Over 11-Minute Space Flight

American podcaster Joe Rogan is the latest to take potshots at popstar Katy Perry, who was part of the Blue Origin space flight mission's all-women crew.

In the latest episode, Mr Rogan, 57, took a dig at Ms Perry for bringing a daisy flower for her daughter, Daisy, pointing out how it still looked fresh and alive after her 11-minute trip.

He said, "She brought a daisy, which is super important. It shows you how quick the flight was, adding, "The dead daisy that's like snipped from its life source was still alive or still vibrant."

Calling daisy flowers resilient, Ms Perry flashed the flower upon landing and said, "Daisies are common flowers, but they grow through every condition."

At the beginning of the podcast, he even sarcastically said that he was feeling much better now that Ms Perry and the rest of the female crew had landed back. He also joked that Ms Perry had become a "guru" after her space journey.

He said, "Hey Tim Dillion, I'm much better now that the ladies are back from space, thank you. It was very profound. I don't know if you've seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she's basically a guru now," he added.

He said, "Let's celebrate female astronauts because a lot of male astronauts have to go to school, they have to learn to be a pilot first, then they have to join the Air Force or the Navy and then get appointed by NASA."

Mr Rogan further said that the crew reached just the threshold of space and were still being called astronauts. He said, "They essentially got to the threshold of space. They did not get their way out there where re-entry is very traumatic. How great is it that they just get called astronauts?"

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the women who went on an automated flight were brave and glamorous, but they couldn't be officially called astronauts because they didn't meet the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements.

Ms Perry faced criticism for the short space flight, particularly for kissing the ground upon landing.

She told the reporters, "This experience is second to being a mom. That's why it was hard for me to go... I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me and also my family and daughter".

Earlier, an American fast food chain, Wendy's, also mocked Katy Perry's space mission with the comment, "Can we send her back?"