Can We Send Her Back? Wendy's Mocks Katy Perry After Blue Origin Flight

An American fast food chain has taken a jab at pop star Katy Perry after her return from Blue Origin's all-female space mission on April 14.

On social media platform X, Wendy's responded to a report of Ms Perry's space mission with the comment, "Can we send her back?"

The popular fast-food chain didn't stop there. It unleashed a series of responses to multiple posts.

On Ms Perry returning to Earth and kissing the ground, Wendy's referenced her 2008 hit song and wrote: "I kissed the ground and I liked it."



In another jibe, it said: "When we said women in STEM this isn't what we meant."

When we said women in stem this isn't what we meant

The fast-food chain further trolled her using lyrics from her hit song, "Firework," commenting, "Now she knows what it's like to be a plastic bag floating in the wind."

In response to someone pointing out that Ms Perry and her fellow crew members had only spent ten minutes in space overall, Wendy's was at it again, saying, "Don't short-change her, it was 11 minutes."

As part of Blue Origin's spacecraft mission, a group of six women flew to space on the New Shepard rocket. Along with Katy Perry, the other members were Gayle King, a well-known TV journalist; Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos's fiancée and journalist; Aisha Bowe, an aerospace engineer; Amanda Nguyen, civil rights activist; and film producer Kerianne Flynn.



But not everyone was amused by their space trip.



Actor Olivia Munn said, "There are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What's the point?"



She continued, "Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it's a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they going to do up there that has made it better for us down here?"



Actor Emily Ratajkowski also criticised this mission and described the flight as "beyond parody." She expressed disgust over the resources used for the mission, questioning its environmental impact and purpose.



The Blue Origin flight was the first all-female crewed space mission since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo flight in 1963.