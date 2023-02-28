Joe Biden Slammed For 'White Boy But Not Stupid' Remark At Black History Event

Joe Biden marked Black History Month at a White House event

US President Joe Biden is being brutally slammed by social media users for his remarks, made during an event celebrating Black History Month.

The 80-year-old president stated, "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid," in an embarrassing attempt at self-deprecating humour.

“I know where the power is … you think I'm joking. I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine,” Biden said.

Many users slammed the US President's remarks, calling them ''shocking''.

SHOCK: President Biden calls white people stupid during black history month celebration to the glee of the audience. He said, “I may be a white boy but I'm not stupid.”



pic.twitter.com/84ZNc059wo — @amuse (@amuse) February 27, 2023

Can you imagine if President Trump pets of this? "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid. I know where the power is." pic.twitter.com/GrkT6cD3Nh — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 27, 2023

Biden speaking at a Black History Month reception: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid." pic.twitter.com/Vso8tl8KJR — Joshua Jake (@itzjoshuajake) February 27, 2023

This is not the first time the US president has been criticised for his statements.The oldest president in US history has a record of embarrassing remarks.

Earlier in the month of January, Joe Biden found himself under attack from the right over claims of mental fragility after he once again mistakenly referred to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the president.