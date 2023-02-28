Joe Biden Slammed For "White Boy But Not Stupid" Remark At Black History Event

At a White House Black History event on Monday, US President Joe Biden described himself as a "white boy who is not stupid."

Joe Biden marked Black History Month at a White House event

US President Joe Biden is being brutally slammed by social media users for his remarks, made during an event celebrating Black History Month.

The 80-year-old president stated, "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid," in an embarrassing attempt at self-deprecating humour.

“I know where the power is … you think I'm joking. I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine,” Biden said.

Many users slammed the US President's remarks, calling them ''shocking''.

This is not the first time the US president has been criticised for his statements.The oldest president in US history has a record of embarrassing remarks.

Earlier in the month of January, Joe Biden found himself under attack from the right over claims of mental fragility after he once again mistakenly referred to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the president.

