Jockey Refuses To Leave Collapsed Horse, Viral Video Sparks Mixed Reactions

A video from a racetrack has gone viral after jockey Kosei Miura stayed by his horse's side until the animal rose to its feet, turning a tense scene into one of racing's emotional moments, MARCA reported. The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media. The incident happened during a recent event in Japan. According to social media accounts, Miura's mount collapsed mid-race and couldn't get up. He remained beside the horse, speaking to it and refusing to leave.

After several minutes, the horse shifted, pushed up and eventually stood up, and the grandstand erupted in applause. Video of the scene spread quickly online, with fans calling it a reminder of the bond between jockey and horse. With over 14 million views, it received massive traction.

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Watch the video here:

The incident emerged as a contrast to other recent racing tragedies. In April, a horse named Gold Dancer won a race at Aintree but suffered a broken back after the final fence and was later euthanised. In Australia, veteran jockey Shane McGovern lost both legs after being trapped under a horse that collapsed during training.

Miura's gesture struck a different chord. "The track fell silent as hope began to fade," one viewer wrote online. "Then, in an unforgettable moment, the horse rose to its feet - and the grandstand erupted."

Some users raised concerns about animals being harmed in such sports. "I have absolutely no interest in horse racing," one user said. "Because I love horses so much, I can't understand people who get all excited or upset watching them being made to run with humans riding on their backs."