Viral Video: Alligator Appears On Racetrack In US, Horse Petrified

The horse was seen running around in circles after spotting the alligator.

People normally associate a racetrack with horses. But in Louisiana, the Unites States, an alligator appeared there, leaving the horse petrified.

The alligator appeared on the Delta Downs racetrack and its video is now viral. The short, 10-second clip shows the reptile slowly crossing the track where a handler is standing with its horse.

The horse is seen running around in circles after spotting the alligator steadily crossing the racetrack.

(???? via Facebook - Joe Allen) pic.twitter.com/o6g0XGdRIn — Racing.com (@Racing) May 27, 2022

The video was originally posted on Facebook by Joe Allen, an assistant trainer in RL Racing, and later surfaced on Twitter too. According to Mr Allen's post, the alligator's nickname is Marty.

“It's Marty's world we just live in it,” he captioned the post. It shows the alligator on the racetrack, like it owns the area.

The video has been liked by more than 1,700 people and 1,000 Facebook users have commented on it.

On Twitter, Don Stevens, a track announcer posted, “Marty is on the track. He wants to race!!”

“Unless you're at Delta Downs, then it's a regular occurrence,” another user tweeted.

“I think this gator is well known there, they have a name for him and everything,” read a separate tweet.

Another video of an alligator crawling in front of a home in Florida on Easter weekend shocked the internet earlier. The video was shared by the Sarasota County Sheriff's office on their Twitter and Facebook pages in April.

Captured by the sheriff's deputies, the video shows the alligator crawling, resting for a while in between and finding his way back to the community lake. The estimated length of alligator was 10 feet, as confirmed by the sheriff's deputies in a Facebook post.