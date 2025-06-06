Decoding Rahul Gandhi's "Horse" Analogy For Congress's Revival

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's use of horses as examples to differentiate between workers and leaders who are working hard for the party and those who are deadwood has drawn criticism as well as ridicule on social media.

Mr Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, first illustrated the difference between a "wedding horse" and a "race horse" and how changing their roles can lead to inefficiency. He also talked about "unfit horses" and called for giving way to the younger lot in the Congress party.

He was addressing party workers and leaders in Madhya Pradesh when he made the comments. Mr Gandhi's party has faced successive electoral defeats in the heartland state. He is looking to empower the party's district presidents and make them a key component of the Congress's effort to fight back in Madhya Pradesh.

In decoding the words and the horse analogy used by Mr Gandhi, the Congress war room now resembles a derby.

A race horse in politics would represent a strong groundwork, strength, powerful rallies, and tight booth work, while a wedding horse would be a leader who likes to put up a show and work for the party's public image perception.

There's also the langda ghoda that can't run and attend rallies, only stays in the party. For Mr Gandhi, the time has come to send this horse to the retirement ranch.

2009 - Congress Riding Strong

Won 206 Lok Sabha seats with 28.5 per cent vote share, and formed the UPA-2 government.

2024 - Not Galloping, Just Trotting

Won 99 Lok Sabha seats with approximately 22 per cent vote share, and remained in the Opposition.

In 2009, the Congress was riding strong, but today it is clawing back from rock bottom.

Mr Gandhi's point is loud and clear - no more free rides. Whoever wants a ticket needs to show stamina, speed and street work.

The last six years, at least nine big-name riders have dismounted from the Congress saddle. They include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sunil Jakhar, and Hardik Patel. And that's just the front of the Congress parade.