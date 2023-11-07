Jimmy Kimmel Mocks US House Speaker Mike Johnson Over His Father-Son Porn Habits

Mr Kimmel then made a public offer to the new speaker.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel recently roasted White House speaker Congressman from Louisiana Mike Johnson for having a close relationship with his son. In a resurfaced video clip of the house speaker, he shared insights into his distinctive parenting style, which involves closely monitoring his then 17-year-old son's porn-watching habits.

Mr Kimmel during his show Jimmy Kimmel Live explained, "They use something called 'accountability software,' which tracks the internet activity on your computer, your phone, your iPad, etc. and shares it with your accountability partner."

"So if his son looks at porn, his dad gets an alert. And if Mike looks at porn, his son gets an alert," Mr Kimmel continued. "It is possible to be too close with your children," he added.

Mr Kimmel then made a public offer to the new speaker. "If you have nobody else in your life to do this with, I will gladly be your porn accountability partner... I'm very open-minded; whatever weird stuff you're watching-I don't know, clown porn, cosplay, foot fetish, stuff with the tentacles-no problem, I don't judge. What happens between you, Mike and your Johnson is your business. But let's get your son out of this, huh?"

Mr Johnson made this comment back in 2022 when he appeared on a panel titled "War on Technology" at a church in Louisiana, The Independent reported.

During the chat, he said that he learned about the software Covenant Eyes while attending a Promise Keepers gathering.

COMPROMISE ALERT: Speaker Mike Johnson uses software Covenant Eyes (learned about at a Promise Keepers retreat) that scans all his electronic devices & gives a weekly report an "accountability partner" his 17 yr old son (so basically don't watch porn or your son/dad will know😬) pic.twitter.com/SSWpB9IIDB — Receipt Maven (@receiptmaven) October 31, 2023

During the panel, the congressman told the audience his son "had a clean slate".