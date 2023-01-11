Jeremy Renner's Sister On His Recovery: 'Thrilled With His Progress'

Renner suffered blunt chest damage and orthopaedic problems

Marvel's 'Hawkeye' is making progress after his major snowplow accident on his property in Reno, Nevada. Talking about Jeremy Renner's recovery, the actor's sister, Kim Renner told People, "We are so thrilled with his progress."

She added, "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

On January 1, the Marvel actor was attempting to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow when the actor's snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him, Variety, a US-based news outlet reported.

Renner suffered blunt chest damage and orthopaedic problems and underwent two procedures the next day. The snow plough used by the actor was a PistenBully or Sno-Cat, a massive piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.

The actor was airlifted after the safety feature on his Snowcat plow failed and sent it rolling over his legs. According to TMZ, the 'Hawkeye' actor was alone and trying to clear a path out of his Lake Tahoe home when the machine accidentally ran over one of his legs, causing him to lose a significant amount of blood.

One of Mr Renner's neighbours, who's a doctor, managed to place a tourniquet on the 'Avengers' star's leg until paramedics arrived to fly him to the hospital.

The actor also gave his first update on January 3. He posted a hospital bed selfie on Instagram and thanked his well-wishers for their support. "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Two days later, he also shared a video of getting a head massage from his sister in the hospital. He wrote, "A "not no great" ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much."

The 51-year-old has played 'Hawkeye', a member of Marvel's Avengers superheroes team, in several movies and a television series. Mr Renner has also twice been nominated for an Oscar, for his role in 'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Town'.