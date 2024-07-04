ITR Filing Made Easy: Essential Documents You Need For Income Tax Return Filing

Filing an ITR offers benefits such as tax refunds, loss carry-forwards, and proof of income.

For taxpayers, filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is a crucial process to report their income for the fiscal year (April 1st - March 31st). Even if not mandatory, filing an ITR offers benefits like tax refunds, carrying forward of losses, and serving as proof of income.

Essential Documents for ITR Filing:

PAN and Aadhaar Cards: These are mandatory for filing ITR. Bank Account Details: Ensure you have your bank account information readily available. TDS certificates (Forms 16, 16A, 26AS): These forms reflect tax deducted at source. Tax payment challans (if applicable): Keep records of any tax challans. Investment proofs for deductions (Sections 80C and 80D): Documents for tax-saving investments are necessary.

Salaried Individuals:

Form 16: This employer-provided form details your salary income and tax deductions. Monthly Salary Slips: Retain your monthly salary slips for reference. Taxable Allowances and Exemptions: Track details of allowances like house rent allowance (HRA) and exemptions claimed like leave travel allowance (LTA).

Income from Other Sources:

Bank Statements and Interest Certificates: Record interest earned from savings accounts, fixed deposits, etc. Include account numbers, IFSC codes, and bank names. Dividend Warrants: Track tax-free dividends up to ₹10 lakhs; excess is taxed at 10%. Form 26AS: This comprehensive tax statement includes TDS from various sources. Accrued Interest: Account for interest income from National Savings Certificates (NSCs) and similar schemes. Lottery Winnings: Report lottery income as it is taxed at 30%. Agricultural Income: Maintain bank statements and receipts for agricultural income. Clubbed Income: Report income of dependents as required by tax rules.

Income from House Property:

Rent Agreement: Include details of rent received from your property. Interest Certificate from Bank: This is required for claiming home loan interest deductions. The certificate should show principal and interest payments made. Property Address: Needed to claim property-related deductions. Co-Owner Details (if applicable): Provide details of co-owners to maximize deduction claims. Receipts of Municipal Taxes Paid: Keep these for scrutiny purposes. Form 16A on Rent (if applicable): This form reflects taxes deducted on rent paid, keep it for records. Pre-construction Interest Details: Claimable in five installments, include these for accurate tax computation. Ownership Proof: Required for claiming home loan interest deduction. Home Loan Charges: Deductible under section 24(B) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Tax-Saving Investments and Deductions:

Section 80C: This section allows deductions for investments in Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS), Employee Provident Fund (EPF), Public Provident Fund (PPF), tax-saving fixed deposits, Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, etc. Collect details and relevant documents for these investments. Section 80G Donations: Keep receipts for donations made to charitable institutions, including donor's name, PAN, and address. Section 80E Education Loan Interest: Obtain receipts from the bank for interest payments on education loans; deductible for up to 8 years. Section 80D Medi-Claim Insurance: Retain receipts for medical insurance premiums paid for self and family. Other Investments: Maintain receipts for all other investments made during the year for potential deductions.

Additional Deductible Expenses:

Provident Fund Contributions: Maintain records of contributions to provident funds. Children's School Tuition Fees: Keep receipts for tuition fee payments. Life Insurance Premiums: Retain receipts for premium payments made on life insurance policies. Stamp Duty and Registration Charges: Keep receipts for stamp duty and registration charges paid on property. Principal Repayment on Home Loan: Maintain records of principal repayments made on your home loan. Equity Linked Savings Scheme/Mutual Funds: Keep records of investments made in ELSS or mutual funds.

Note: The maximum deduction allowed under Section 80C is ₹1.5 lakhs.