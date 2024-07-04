ITR Filing Made Easy: Essential Documents You Need For Income Tax Return Filing

Filing an ITR offers benefits such as tax refunds, loss carry-forwards, and proof of income.
For taxpayers, filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is a crucial process to report their income for the fiscal year (April 1st - March 31st). Even if not mandatory, filing an ITR offers benefits like tax refunds, carrying forward of losses, and serving as proof of income.
Essential Documents for ITR Filing:
- PAN and Aadhaar Cards: These are mandatory for filing ITR.
- Bank Account Details: Ensure you have your bank account information readily available.
- TDS certificates (Forms 16, 16A, 26AS): These forms reflect tax deducted at source.
- Tax payment challans (if applicable): Keep records of any tax challans.
- Investment proofs for deductions (Sections 80C and 80D): Documents for tax-saving investments are necessary.
Salaried Individuals:
- Form 16: This employer-provided form details your salary income and tax deductions.
- Monthly Salary Slips: Retain your monthly salary slips for reference.
- Taxable Allowances and Exemptions: Track details of allowances like house rent allowance (HRA) and exemptions claimed like leave travel allowance (LTA).
Income from Other Sources:
- Bank Statements and Interest Certificates: Record interest earned from savings accounts, fixed deposits, etc. Include account numbers, IFSC codes, and bank names.
- Dividend Warrants: Track tax-free dividends up to ₹10 lakhs; excess is taxed at 10%.
- Form 26AS: This comprehensive tax statement includes TDS from various sources.
- Accrued Interest: Account for interest income from National Savings Certificates (NSCs) and similar schemes.
- Lottery Winnings: Report lottery income as it is taxed at 30%.
- Agricultural Income: Maintain bank statements and receipts for agricultural income.
- Clubbed Income: Report income of dependents as required by tax rules.
Income from House Property:
- Rent Agreement: Include details of rent received from your property.
- Interest Certificate from Bank: This is required for claiming home loan interest deductions. The certificate should show principal and interest payments made.
- Property Address: Needed to claim property-related deductions.
- Co-Owner Details (if applicable): Provide details of co-owners to maximize deduction claims.
- Receipts of Municipal Taxes Paid: Keep these for scrutiny purposes.
- Form 16A on Rent (if applicable): This form reflects taxes deducted on rent paid, keep it for records.
- Pre-construction Interest Details: Claimable in five installments, include these for accurate tax computation.
- Ownership Proof: Required for claiming home loan interest deduction.
- Home Loan Charges: Deductible under section 24(B) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Tax-Saving Investments and Deductions:
- Section 80C: This section allows deductions for investments in Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS), Employee Provident Fund (EPF), Public Provident Fund (PPF), tax-saving fixed deposits, Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, etc. Collect details and relevant documents for these investments.
- Section 80G Donations: Keep receipts for donations made to charitable institutions, including donor's name, PAN, and address.
- Section 80E Education Loan Interest: Obtain receipts from the bank for interest payments on education loans; deductible for up to 8 years.
- Section 80D Medi-Claim Insurance: Retain receipts for medical insurance premiums paid for self and family.
- Other Investments: Maintain receipts for all other investments made during the year for potential deductions.
Additional Deductible Expenses:
- Provident Fund Contributions: Maintain records of contributions to provident funds.
- Children's School Tuition Fees: Keep receipts for tuition fee payments.
- Life Insurance Premiums: Retain receipts for premium payments made on life insurance policies.
- Stamp Duty and Registration Charges: Keep receipts for stamp duty and registration charges paid on property.
- Principal Repayment on Home Loan: Maintain records of principal repayments made on your home loan.
- Equity Linked Savings Scheme/Mutual Funds: Keep records of investments made in ELSS or mutual funds.
Note: The maximum deduction allowed under Section 80C is ₹1.5 lakhs.