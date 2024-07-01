Israeli Hostage Noa Argamani Speaks Out For First Time Since Rescue: 'I'm Home Now, But...'

Ms Argamani also called for the return of the remaining 120 captives, including her partner Avinatan

Rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani has publicly spoken about her ordeal for the first time since her rescue, stating in a video message that her greatest concern during captivity was for her parents.

Ms Argamani, one of four hostages freed by the Israeli military in a special operation in Gaza this month, shared her message in footage shown at a protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday. She also called for the return of the remaining 120 captives, including her partner Avinatan Or, CNN reported.

"Although I'm home now, we can't forget about the hostages who are still in Hamas captivity, and we must do everything possible to bring them back home," Ms Argamani said in the two-minute video footage, which was played during a rally led by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Ms Argamani said she felt privileged to unite with her family, especially her mother, who has late-stage cancer.

"As an only child to my parents - and a daughter to a mother with a terminal illness - my biggest worry in captivity was for my parents."

Ms Argamani and her partner Or were abducted by Hamas at the Nova music festival on October 7. The widely circulated video showed her being hoisted onto the back of a motorcycle and driven away while Or was apprehended and forced to walk with his hands behind his back.

Argamani was held captive for eight months before she and three other hostages-Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv-were rescued in an Israeli operation that Gazan authorities reported resulted in over 200 deaths.

"I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that there are still 120 hostages in Hamas captivity. Among them is Avinatan Or, my partner, from whom I was separated at the moment of abduction," Argamani said in the video message.

The video was played before a crowd of protesters who have been holding large rallies in Tel Aviv for months. These rallies often attract thousands of people, many calling for the return of all hostages, some demanding a hostage deal, and others pushing for the ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

During the latest demonstrations on Saturday, a group of protesters lit fires, tyres, and torches in the middle of the street, according to Israeli police. Authorities intervened to maintain public order and extinguish the flames.

Footage from the scene showed officers confronting the crowd. At one point, they appeared to forcefully restrain lawmaker Naama Lazimi, who participated in the rally, before releasing her.

