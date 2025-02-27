Failed To "Imagine Scenario" Like Oct 7: Israel Army Probe On Hamas Attack

The Israeli army failed to "imagine such a scenario" as October 7, 2023, when Palestinian militants attacked Israel from Gaza, a military official said Thursday as the army released an internal probe.

"We did not even imagine such a scenario," a military official told journalists ahead of the release of the probe's findings, adding that Palestinian militants led by Hamas caught Israel by surprise, not only in terms of the size and scale of the attack, but also its "brutality".

