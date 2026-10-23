iPhone Duo On Sale Today: India's First-Week Stock Pre-Booked, Apple Store Rules And Wait Times Explained

Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, goes on sale in India today, October 23. However, buyers hoping to purchase the device immediately may face disappointment, as its entire first-week inventory has reportedly been pre-booked. According to News Agency PTI, Apple's initial iPhone Duo stock allocation in India has been completely reserved ahead of its official retail launch. The company's flagship stores at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and Saket in New Delhi reportedly recorded the highest pre-booking numbers.

iPhone Duo First-Week Stock Sold Out

Apple opened iPhone Duo pre-orders on October 16, with demand reportedly exceeding initial supply. The company is learnt to have exhausted the first week's stock of its most expensive smartphone in India. According to PTI, Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi recorded the highest number of pre-bookings for the company's first foldable iPhone.

"The first week's stock of the iPhone Duo is entirely sold out in India. Apple BKC and Apple Saket are very close in terms of booking numbers," sources aware of inventory movement told PTI.

This means the iPhone Duo is unlikely to be available for on-the-spot purchase at Apple Stores in India. Pre-orders for the device opened on October 16.

Apple Store Rules and Walk-In Availability

Customers planning to purchase the iPhone Duo directly from Apple Stores may face restrictions.

According to Reuters, Apple is limiting in-store purchases in India to customers with existing online reservations. Unlike certain international markets, walk-in availability is not expected in India.

Meanwhile, several media houses reported that Apple has introduced a two-iPhone-per-order limit on its Indian online store.

iPhone Duo Delivery Wait Times

Fresh orders placed after the initial pre-order window were showing estimated delivery dates in January 2027, according to Apple's online store and multiple media reports.

iPhone Duo Price in India

The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for 256GB, while the 512GB variant costs Rs 3,24,900. The 1TB and 2TB models are priced at Rs 3,74,900 and Rs 4,49,900, respectively.

With first-week inventory reportedly exhausted, buyers without confirmed reservations may need to wait several months for delivery.

Apple has been posting record performance in India

Its revenue in India is estimated to have crossed USD 10 billion due to record shipments of iPhones in FY26.

In rupee terms, it was somewhere close to the Rs 1 lakh crore revenue mark.

According to Counterpoint research, Apple's iPhone shipments for FY26 grew to 14 million units, up 24 per cent year-on-year.

The iPhone accounts for the majority of Apple's revenue in India and is also the top exported smartphone from India.

(With Inputs from agencies)