Google Doodle Celebrates Women's Progress On International Women's Day

This year's Doodle is created by Sophie Diao.

This year's International Women's Day, Google honoured the achievements of women across generations with a special Doodle illustrated by artist Sophie Diao.

The doodle depicts three women of different ages wrapped in a quilt adorned with symbols of progress. It highlights the historical fight for gender equality and the importance of sharing wisdom between generations.

This year's celebration coincides with the 49th anniversary of International Women's Day being recognized by the United Nations. The day also commemorates early demonstrations for women's rights, such as those held in Saint Petersburg and New York City, which demanded fair employment, voting rights, and the ability to hold public office.

While acknowledging the advancements made, Google's message also emphasises the ongoing struggles for gender and racial pay equity, combating violence against women, and securing reproductive rights. International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the need to break down barriers and create a more equitable future for all women.

Sophie Diao expressed her intention to convey the sentiment of older women imparting their wisdom through her Doodle. The artwork is crafted with the purpose of capturing the essence of these older women sharing their valuable insights and experiences.

"My mom's side of the family is mostly women, so whenever we'd go back to visit family in China, we would spend the entire summer together as a big multi-generational group: my grandma, my four aunts, my four girl cousins, and the numerous old ladies in the village who spent all day cooking food and playing cards. I wanted to capture that cozy, comforting feeling of older generations sharing wisdom and precious quality time with younger folks," she said.



What is International Women's Day?

International Women's Day, observed annually on March 8, is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of women across various fields. It also aims to bring attention to the global challenges and inequalities that women confront. The United Nations marked the inaugural International Women's Day on March 8, 1975.