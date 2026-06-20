India's Greatest Export: How India's 5,000-Year-Old Science Became The World's Wellness Revolution

It began in silence, on forest floors, in the disciplined minds of ancient Indian sages. Today, it fills packed studios in São Paulo, rooftop sessions in Seoul, and sunrise gatherings on Trafalgar Square. On the 12th International Day of Yoga, the story of how a deeply spiritual Indian practice became the world's most inclusive wellness movement is one every Indian should know and take pride in.

From Swami Vivekananda to hippies: Yoga's global rise

According to a BBC report, Swami Vivekenanda is seen as the man who brought yoga to the West. The monk from Calcutta travelled to the Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893 and spoke about India and Hinduism, before embarking on an influential lecture tour of the United States.

His book Raja Yoga was written in Manhattan in 1896 and had a major impact on Western understandings of what yoga was. Over the coming decades more teachers and disciples of Indian gurus would travel to Europe and America.

Later, in the 1960s, travellers on the hippie trail ended up in Indian ashrams, and images of The Beatles visiting the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh in 1968 drew greater international attention towards Indian spiritualism and, of course, yoga. It was India's first great soft power export, decades before that phrase existed.

Numbers That Tell a Stunning Story

The scale of yoga's global rise is staggering. In the United States alone, 36 million people practice yoga regularly, spending over $16 billion annually on classes and accessories. Germany counts 1.5 crore practitioners. Saudi Arabia has woven it into its national education system. From East Asia to Eastern Europe, the mat has been laid down everywhere, with Rishikesh and Mysuru now drawing yoga tourists from across the globe.

Science Validates What the Sages Knew

Modern research confirms what Indian tradition long held as truth. Studies show yoga improves cardiovascular health, reduces anxiety, sharpens cognition, and supports diabetes management. A landmark study in JAMA Psychiatry found Kundalini yoga as effective as conventional therapy for generalised anxiety disorder.

India's Proudest Moment

At PM Modi's proposal, the United Nations declared June 21 the International Day of Yoga in 2014. This year, millions participate across 192 countries, with India's missions organising events from New York to Beijing.

Yoga is not a relic being preserved in a museum. It is a living answer to the defining challenges of the 21st century, and it is India's gift to a world that very much needs it.