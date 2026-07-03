International Booker Prize Gets New Name, Doubles Winner's Prize To Rs 1.28 Crore

The International Booker Prize is being renamed the Bukhman International Booker Prize. The change comes after Bukhman Philanthropies, a charitable organisation, pledged to fund the award for the next decade.

The information has come from the Booker Prize Foundation's official website and is in line with the foundation's official announcements.

Winner's Purse Doubles to Rs 1.28 Crore

As part of the agreement, the winner's prize money will double from 50,000 Pounds (Rs 64 lakh) to 100,000 Pounds (Rs 1.28 crore), with the amount shared equally between the author and the translator(s).

Shortlisted Authors and Translators to Receive Rs 6.4 Lakh

In addition, every shortlisted title will receive 5,000 Pounds (Rs 6.4 lakh) , split evenly between the author and translator(s), recognizing the collaborative nature of translated literature.

Who Are Dmitry and Daria Bukhman?

Bukhman Philanthropies was founded by British entrepreneur Dmitry Bukhman, co-founder of mobile gaming company Playrix (known for Fishdom and Homescapes), and his wife Daria Bukhman. Dmitry, born in Vologda, Russia, in 1985, moved to Israel in 2016 and to Britain in 2020, and was ranked among the UK's ten richest people under 40 by The Sunday Times in 2025.

Katie Kitamura to Chair 2027 Judging Panel

The judging panel for the 2027 prize is chaired by novelist Katie Kitamura, joined by translator Patrick McGuinness, writer-filmmaker Caleb Azumah Nelson, novelist Olga Ravn, and actor-producer Tessa Thompson.

Key Dates for the 2027 Award

Judges will consider fiction translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland between May 1, 2026 and April 3, 2027. The longlist is due March 16, 2027, the shortlist April 15, 2027, and the winner will be announced in May 2027.

Playrix Founders' Past Controversies

According to Forbes, Playrix drew criticism in 2022 after initially calling itself "apolitical" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Bukhman brothers later condemned the war and donated $500,000 (Rs 3.4 crore approx.) to the Ukrainian Red Cross. The 2026 International Booker Prize was won by Taiwan Travelogue, translated from Mandarin by Lin King.