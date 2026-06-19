Your Social Media Feed Is About To Change Forever. Here's How

For years, major social media platforms strictly dictated what appeared in content feeds through behind-the-scenes recommendation models. Whilst individuals could use basic tools like unfollowing or tapping a "not interested" button, the central platform algorithm ultimately retained control. According to a report by TechCrunch, this dynamic is fundamentally changing as tech giants transition toward a model where users can directly shape and negotiate their own content recommendations using artificial intelligence.

Private curation on Threads

The clearest example of this evolution is happening on Meta's text-focused app. TechCrunch highlighted that Threads recently launched a new feature called "Your Algo," expanding on an earlier tool from February. Previously, users had to make public requests to influence the system, but the update allows individuals to privately request more or less of specific topics. These temporary preferences can be set to last for one, three, or seven days, allowing users to temporarily dial down stressful news during a hectic week.

Transparency at Instagram and TikTok

Instagram is also introducing features to make its discovery engine less opaque. As reported by TechCrunch, Instagram has expanded its "Your Algorithm" tool across the main feed, Explore page, and Reels. The feature exposes the explicit topics the app believes a user cares about, allowing them to adjust preferences directly. Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri noted that large language models are making these complex ranking systems far more understandable for everyday users.

Meanwhile, TikTok is building upon its existing customisation sliders by deploying artificial intelligence to power smart keyword filters. If a user decides to reduce content regarding home decoration, the system automatically uses synonyms to filter out videos about renovations as well. Tech companies hope this new collaborative relationship will enhance user satisfaction and sustainably boost long-term app engagement.