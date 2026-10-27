Instagram Tests 90-Minute Horizontal Videos To Challenge YouTube

Instagram is testing a new feature called Features that allows selected creators to upload horizontal videos of up to 90 minutes, marking a significant expansion beyond its short-form Reels format.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the format began testing with selected creators in the United States on October 26 after earlier trials in Brazil.

The feature is designed to support long-form content, including podcasts, comedy performances and other extended videos. Users watching clips through Reels will be able to continue watching the full video without leaving the platform.

Instagram's Vice President of Product, Tessa Lyons, said the company wants to give creators more ways to distribute content and connect with audiences.

"What you're now going to be able to do is, you see a clip of a podcast that you love, you can just click and continue watching or watch the full video, and you'll be able to dive in and see the whole thing because creators are going to be able to link these Reels to their overall feature," Lyons said.

The move marks another effort by Instagram to expand its long-form video offerings. Its previous standalone video platform, IGTV, was discontinued in 2022 after failing to gain widespread popularity.

Earlier reporting by The Guardian highlighted Instagram's continuing efforts to compete for viewers who consume longer-form video content online.

Instagram is also expanding viewing options across connected devices, including Apple TV, Samsung TVs and Google TV, as it looks to make longer videos more accessible on larger screens.

In addition, the company is testing a feature called Series, which allows creators to organise related short videos into episodic collections.

Instagram has not announced when the 90-minute video format might become available more widely. For now, the feature remains limited to a select group of creators.