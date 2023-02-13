Comedian Who Became Famous With Mass Layoff Video Meets PM Modi

Aiyyo Shraddha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Instagram influencer Shraddha Jain, who became famous for a funny take on layoffs in the tech sector, posted a photo of one of the proud moments of her life - meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ms Jain, who is famous as 'Aiyyo Shraddha' on social media, said that PM Modi greeted her with "Aiyyo", taking her by surprise. According to her LinkedIn profile, she lives in Bengaluru and has more than 83,000 followers. She keeps posting videos on issues happening around various industries, which are widely appreciated by social media users.

"Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!' I am not blinking, that's my 'O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!' look. Thank you @narendramodi ji!" she said in her Instagram post.

In the accompanying photo, Ms Jain is seen standing next to PM Modi. Another photo shows her entire team with the Prime Minister.

Posted one hour ago, the photo has been liked by nearly 75,000 users. Many of them congratulated the content creator for the achievement.

"Wow hearlty AIYYO to you sharaddha," said one Instagram user. "You are invited to meet him from Karnataka. That means you are one of the "prominent people" from the state. So proud of your achievement," said another.

Others asked her to make a video about the preparations at her house before meeting the Prime Minister.

Last month, she posted a hilarious video on Instagram on the recent mass layoffs, which was re-shared by several users, including industrialist Harsh Goenka.

In the clip, Ms Shraddha played the role of a techie laid off from their job. She hilariously slammed tech companies that are letting go of employees despite raking in millions in profits.

In the video, Ms Sharddha said that she felt bad for the HR team, who had to go from "diversity and inclusion" to "adversity and expulsion". "From work from home to work from office to work for somebody else," she said, adding, "And all this after all the employee interaction activities to keep employees happy. For that you need employees. They should have focused on keeping employees."