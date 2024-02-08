'Inhumane': Anupam Mittal Slams IndiGo, Airline Issues Apology

Budget carrier IndiGo is currently grappling with a surge in passenger complaints and public outcry.

Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal recently took to social media and slammed IndiGo for its "inhumane" treatment of passengers. The Shark Tank India judge shared that two flights faced significant delays. Mr Mittal shared that his IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai was delayed by more than 45 minutes on the tarmac. He also stated that the passengers were made to sit inside the aircraft so that the airline could cut costs.

His Mumbai to Delhi flight was delayed by more than 2 hours and shared that they were not offered a refund.

Mr Mittal wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Kya ho gaya tumko IndiGo. Mum-Delhi > 45-minute delay on the tarmac without AC so u can keep costs down. Del-Mum > 2 hr delay but will not refund the ticket. DGCA this is inhumane and should be made illegal." He also tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in his post.

See the post here:

kya ho gaya tumko @IndiGo6E Mum-Delhi > 45 minute delay on tarmac without AC 🤯 so u can keep costs down. Del-Mum > 2 hr delay but will not refund the ticket 😡 @DGCAIndia this is inhumane & should be made illegal — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 7, 2024



Responding to Mr Mittal's post, IndiGo apologised and cited the delay's reason. The airline said that a medical emergency caused the two-hour delay on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

"Mr Mittal, we extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by the delay of your morning flight from Mumbai, which was inadvertently delayed by 30 minutes due to unforeseen traffic congestion," the airline said. "Additionally, we regret to inform you that the delay on the Delhi-Mumbai route resulted from an unexpected medical emergency on the incoming flight. Please rest assured that we understand the importance of your time and the impact such delays can have on your travel plans.

"We genuinely regret the inconvenience this would have caused," IndiGo concluded.