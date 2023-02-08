Influencer Busted For Splurging COVID-19 Relief Money On Bentley, Luxury Apartment And More

The money was used for a new Bentley, cosmetic procedures and a luxury apartment

A Miami real estate broker and influencer has been busted for fraudulently using COVID-19 relief funds to fund her lavish lifestyle. According to New York Post , 31-year-old Daniela Rendon has been accused of using the pandemic relief money on a new Bentley, cosmetic procedures, a luxury apartment and much more.

Ms Rendon, who refers to herself as an 'Ultra Luxury' real estate agent on LinkedIn, was given $381,000 (Rs 3,15,00,298) through the Small Business Administration and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), an initiative designed to help entrepreneurs for sustaining their businesses.

However, prosecutors claimed, that instead of using the cash to keep legitimate employees afloat amid the pandemic, she used the money for personal gain and splurged it on her friends and family. The money was used to lease a 2021 Bentley Bentayga, which is sold for around $181,000 (Rs 1,49,66,156). She also used the funds for buying designer shoes, luxury apartments, and cosmetic procedures, among other things.

Not only that, she was far from being discreet and showed off her opulent lifestyle on her Instagram profile. Ms. Rendon regularly posted pics of herself to her social media accounts wearing fancy clothes, going on tropical vacations and travelling on private jets. However, after her indictment, she deleted all of her social media profiles.

The influencer made her appearance in federal magistrate court on February 2 and was charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans and grants under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Federal authorities stated that to pull off the scheme, Ms Rendon had falsified documents related to a real estate business to seem eligible for the PPP program. She now faces seven counts of wire fraud and money laundering that could land her in prison for up to 20 years.

A press release from the United States Department of Justice states, ''According to the charges, Rendon received approximately $381,000 in fraudulent funds. To disburse the funds, she is alleged to have enrolled with a payroll processor to issue fraudulent payroll checks to herself, family members, and friends. She is alleged to have used the fraudulently obtained funds to lease a 2021 Bentley Bentayga, rent a luxury Biscayne Bay apartment, pay for cosmetic dermatology procedures, and refinish her designer shoes.''

A judge set her bond at $150,000 after prosecutors deemed her to be a flight risk. She will now fight the charges against her.