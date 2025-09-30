Indian Woman Claims She Was Fired By German Employer In 2 Days: "Imagine Moving Cities..."

An Indian woman has claimed that she was fired by a German employer just two days into her internship. Kaajal Tekwani shared her story in an Instagram video, revealing that she had relocated from Berlin to Munich for the startup role, only to lose it almost immediately. She had gone through multiple interview rounds, completed a task to their satisfaction, and even turned down other offers for this position. Initially, everything seemed fine, with the company offering her accommodation and expressing happiness with her work. However, things took a turn when the founder criticised her attitude, claiming she lacked a certain "fire." Ms Tekwani claimed that she received rude messages under the guise of feedback, leading to her unexpected termination.

"Imagine moving cities for a new internship and then getting fired within just 2 days. Yep, that's happened to me," she wrote in caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

In a follow-up video, Ms Tekwani said that she continued working remotely until September 1, when she relocated to Munich. Her first day at the office went smoothly, but on the second day, she was a few minutes late due to an eye infection, which she had informed her team about. Despite this, she was let go that same evening.

"They gave me reasons – one is that I am not a team fit. Second is that they expected somebody with more senior knowledge and expertise. For an intern role, alright, but you have figured that out during the interview. The third reason was that I am not punctual because I was late in the first two days," she added.

Ms Tekwani has since returned to Berlin and is advising others to exercise caution when considering similar opportunities. She recommends not relocating immediately for a startup, especially if the pay is low and red flags are apparent from the start, as it may not be worth the risk.

The video drew attention and ignited debate, with some users citing her experience as an example of the challenges Indians face amid rising xenophobia. One user wrote, "Don't do internships at start ups. Half the people have no experience. You need a stable company."

Another commented, "This same happened with me too. But I got a new job on the same day when the first company fired me.So, this was the positive thing in my case.All I can say is everything happens for a reason, and maybe God has planned something good for you in this as well. All the best."

"Germany government is aggressively seeking Indian talent. This single episode should not be generalised. without data, don't believe," wrote a third.