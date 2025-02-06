Indian-Origin Man Tattoos Company's Logo On Neck To Express Loyalty And Dedication, Internet Reacts

In an extraordinary display of dedication to his job, an Indian-origin man in Canada tattooed his company's logo on his neck as a bold and permanent gesture of loyalty. Raminder Grewal, who has worked for his company Keystone Environmental for nearly 25 years, began his career with the company as a project manager and gradually went up to be a partner and eventually a president. Recently, he took to LinkedIn to share a photo of his company logo inked on the side of his neck, just below his jaw. "When you're proud of the team, the work, and the mission, you wear it proudly. Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves; I've decided to wear mine a little higher!" he wrote in the caption of the post.

"Keystone Environmental has been part of my life for over two decades, and this might just be my boldest way of showing it," Mr Grewal said. "What do you think-too far or just the right amount of commitment?" he asked.

Mr Grewal's post quickly gained attention online, with over 240 reactions and several comments. While some users expressed shock over the move, others praised Mr Gewal for his extraordinary gesture.

"That's extreme. But I love the passion and commitment," wrote one user. "Looks great! Think this might be a new trend for entreprenuers," said another.

"This is INK-credible!! Guaranteed Keystone Environmental will now get thousands more ink-quiries," commented a third user. "The rebranding consultant is going to have to bring their A-game to you!" expressed one user.

However, one user asked in disbelief if the tattoo was real or if it was a new trend. "is it real? is this a new trend?" the user wrote. "Odd choice, this persons common sense a little suspect," commented another.

After the reactions poured in, Mr Grewal followed up with another post. "People have been asking-did I really get the Keystone Environmental logo tattooed? I'll leave that for you to decide," he wrote.

His playful response has left people guessing, with many debating whether the tattoo is real or just a clever marketing stunt.