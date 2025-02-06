Pune, Bengaluru Or Hyderabad: Delhi Techie Asks Which City Is The Best, Sparks Debate

Every now and then, several entrepreneurs and working professionals often list down which cities they prefer to settle in. This never-ending debate often garners mixed reactions, with each individual detailing the pros and cons of various cities. Now, a Delhi-based software engineer reignited the discussion online after asking the internet for advice on a crucial decision choosing the best city to settle in - Pune, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad. Taking to Reddit, the techie revealed he has three years of experience and has lived in the National Capital Region (NCR) all his life. "Pune/Bangalore/Hyderabad which is the best one amongst to move from ncr?" he asked.

"Hi guys, I'm a software engineer with 3 yoe and currently working in ncr have been in ncr all my life was born here as well. Now I'm on look for switch is it worth moving to blr (Bengaluru) like I'm lately hearing a lot of people saying that blr is not nice anymore," the Redditor wrote in his post.

"The issue with me is that im a very introvert and shy person with no friends, so would it be okay for me to take this big step, is it easy to find friends there?. Any suggestions are welcomed!" he said.

The post quickly went viral, with many users listing the pros and cons of each city.

"Imo, Hyderabad. I've lived in Pune for majority part of my life. Been in Bangalore as well, but traffic and roads are very poor in these 2 cities as on date. Whereas Hyd has far better roads and traffic as well! It's a stop n go movement. One thing to note is, when all construction work is over in Bangalore, it might have an improved story," wrote one user.

"I am from Pune. Dont move here. Less startup and pathetic infra. I bought a home here so I am staying otherwise I would have moved to Hyd," commented another.

"I live in Pune and sometimes visit Hyderabad. Life in Hyderabad and Pune is almost the same. There are no issues related to language (unlike the Kannada-related concerns in Bangalore). However, the traffic situation in Pune is terrible. But if you want to travel to places on weekends (which I generally don't), Pune is a better choice," said another.

"Pune is a great city. I have been working here for 1.5 years and so far don't have much negative experience. Marathi people are very nice and welcoming. You won't feel lonely or discriminated against here. You should definitely consider it," suggestd one user.

"Pune and hyd people are welcoming and there are a good amount of companies too at both the places, bangalore has a lot of companies no doubt , but you'll feel as an outsider due to language issues. In pune or hyd you won't be discriminated against as such. Been to all 3 places and I would say pune hyd > bangalore," wrote one user.