Indian-Origin Techie Living In Canada Wants To Move Back To India: "I Don't Feel Fulfilled Here"

A 25-year-old Indian tech professional in Canada has gone viral on Reddit for expressing his desire to leave the Western lifestyle and return to India permanently. In his post, he shared his emotional disconnection from life in Canada and his growing connection to his Indian roots. He mentioned being unhappy with his life in Canada, despite having a stable job and home and feeling unfulfilled.

In his Reddit post "Moving back to India", the young professional shared that since 2021, he's visited India ten times after a decade-long gap. He described his first return as a nostalgic experience, feeling like he'd gone back in time, with childhood memories flooding back.

"I'm pretty unhappy with my life in Canada, we have a house, and I work a meh tech job but I do not feel fulfilled. I have visited India around 10 times since 2021 after not visiting for a decade. When I returned for the first time, it felt like I had gone back in time in a good way. All my memories of childhood came flooding back. The majority of my family also resides in India, including my sister," he wrote on Reddit.

See the post here:

Posts from the askindia

community on Reddit

The man expressed his serious intention to return to India despite his family's reluctance. He's considering buying a property in India, as his parents aren't on board with the idea. He said that he is aware of India's flaws but is also critical of Western life, believing Indians won't find happiness there. He envisions starting a small business in India and living off his inheritance. Additionally, he plans to remain single, citing the drama surrounding marriage in his family as a reason for his decision.

"India has its flaws, I get it, but so do these Western countries. I do not see a happy future for Indian's in general in the West. I want to start a small business in India until I get my inheritance and then eventually live off that," he added.

The Reddit post garnered a mixed response, with some users offering encouragement and support for his decision to move back to India, while others advised caution and careful consideration of the potential challenges he might face. One user wrote, "You are a Canadian citizen. If shit hits the fan in India, u can always go back to Canada anytime. Give yourself 3-5 years in India and see. During this time, just don't let this Plan B come to your mind … frequently. And don't travel West."

Another commented, "If you think it will make you happy. Do it. Don't overthink much. Taking others' opinions will confuse you more. Good luck." A third said, "Do what your heart says. Do what makes you happy. You are young - you can take risks."