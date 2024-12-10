Indian-Origin Founder Urges Millennials To Choose Parenthood Over Travel: "Children Will Teach You..."

Many millennials these days are opting to remain child-free due to various personal, financial, and environmental reasons. Some prioritise their careers, financial stability, and personal freedom, while concerns about climate change, mental health, and relationship dynamics drive others. Recently, Preethi Kasireddy, Co-Founder of Ferta and Founder of TruStory, ignited a heated discussion online after she shared her thoughts on this growing trend. Ms Kasireddy took to X to suggest that millennials in their 30s should prioritise starting a family over travelling for self-discovery. She added that parenthood offers a more profound journey of self-discovery than travelling.

"If you're in your 30s and still figuring yourself out by travelling the world while being childless, then it's time to stop. The simple solution to your endless thrust for "figuring yourself out" is to have a child. Children will teach you more about yourself than any backpacking trip you go on," the tweet read.

See the tweet here:

If you're in your 30s and still figuring yourself out by traveling the world while being childless, then it's time to stop.



The simple solution to your endless thrust for “figuring yourself out” is to have a child.



Children will teach you more about yourself than any… — Preethi Kasireddy (@iam_preethi) December 8, 2024

While some users agreed that parenthood can be a life-changing experience, many others disagreed with Ms Kasireddy's viewpoint. They argued that self-discovery is a deeply personal and individualised journey that cannot be dictated by societal expectations or age milestones.

One user wrote, "Parenthood is transformative, no doubt, but self-discovery isn't a one-size-fits-all journey. Some find purpose through travel, others through family. Let people choose their own map."

Another commented, "Raising kids is a 24/7 for 18-20 years. I neither have the time or energy to do it. If I do change my mind in the future, I can always adopt."

A third said, "No, you don't figure yourself out by having kids. Kids deserve more than somebody who's trying to grow with them. Go ahead and travel. Get that sh*t out of the way. Find a good person, marry, and then have kids." A fourth added, "You can't compare the experience of 'travelling the world' with 'having a child.' Both are completely different. Each helps you discover yourself in unique ways."