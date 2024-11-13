Indian-Origin Exec Says He Uses Vacations To Test If He's Hired Right People: 'It's Crucial...'

Gopal Shenoy is the Vice President of Product at US-based firm Wiser Solutions

Gopal Shenoy, Vice President of Product at US-based Wiser Solutions, recently shared that he views his vacation time as a way to examine how his team operates during absences and to assess whether he's hired the right people for the job. "Every time I return, I've been reassured that my team can step up and make decisions independently," Mr Shenoy told Business Insider, attributing this to preparation, trust, and delegation. He said that tries to lead by example and takes three to four weeks of leave each year. During this time, he stays largely off-grid, only checking in if something urgent comes up.

"I tell my colleagues if the house is on fire, call me. If I'm overseas and I'm not reachable, then reach my boss. If it is urgent, make the decision or talk to my boss and make the decision," Mr Shenoy told the outlet. Similarly, he also ensures that his direct reports take fully unplugged vacations, making it clear that they are not expected to be reachable on Slack or email.

Mr Shenoy said that ahead of their leave, his team members often update their Slack statuses or send emails to ensure smooth coordination. "That way, it's in people's faces so if they need something from that person, they'll reach out in time," he said.

Before heading out himself, Mr Shenoy designates trusted staff to handle questions typically directed to him, underscoring his commitment to succession planning. "It's crucial that someone is prepared to step into my role temporarily," he said, viewing this as a measure of the team's resilience and ability to function independently.

Further, speaking to Business Insider, Mr Shenoy said he also challenges those who feel the need to stay connected during time off. He believes that such behaviour often stems from one of three issues: a tendency toward workaholism, a need to micromanage, or gaps in team performance. "If you constantly check in, are you micromanaging, or do you lack the right team?" he questioned. However, he acknowledged that occasional check-ins might be necessary, especially for senior executives.

Also Read | US Woman, 36, Turned Her Side Hustle Into ₹ 45 Lakh A Month Business. Here's How

Mr Shenoy suggested that leaders prepare thoroughly before taking time off, outlining tasks and making sure team members know who to contact in his absence. According to him, this approach boosts tea confidence and strengthens decision-making abilities, helping reduce reliance on constant supervision.

However, he went on to note that those who require more guidance should be given clear instructions to prevent errors during his leave. If performance doesn't improve despite such preparation, he warned, "You may face larger performance issues".

Mr Shenoy further encouraged others to prioritise time off, as he does. Reflecting on his earlier career, he admitted some regret about focusing too much on work. "I regret working so much earlier in my career. My kids have grown up and left and I should have spent more time with them. Now, I tell people that work is always going to be there. You can always take time off," he said.