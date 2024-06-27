Indian CEO Explains Why Dubai Is The Best Place To Settle Down: ''No Crime, Best Infra''

Mr Dutta also added how one can easily obtain a golden visa or retirement visa for the UAE.

Arvind Datta, the founder and CEO of Marigold Wealth, recently shared a post on X claiming how the United Arab Emirates (UAE), especially Dubai, is the ideal location for settling down. Mr Dutta supported his claim with several reasons, emphasising how the country has one of the best infrastructures in the world. The businessman praised UAE's impressive safety credentials, emphasising how it is crime-free and extremely safe for women. Mr Dutta also added how one can easily obtain a golden visa or retirement visa for the UAE.

''The best place to settle down is - UAE and in particular Dubai. Buy an AED 2Mn (₹4.5Cr) property you are eligible for a golden visa. Anyone over 55 years old can avail of a retirement visa if they invest AED 1 Mn in a property. No crime, most safe for women. Best in class infra and many more things,'' he wrote on X.

See the tweet here:

Mr Datta's post has gone viral, with many people sharing their varied opinions in the comment section. While many agreed with his view, some others remarked on Dubai's ''torrid heat''.

When one user commented on Dubai's ''hot weather and no greenery'', Mr Datta replied that the city has more greenery than New Delhi.

Another person wrote, ''No doubt it's a very safe and best-in-class infrastructure, but you will always miss your friends and social life.'' A third agreed with him and said, ''It's the best of both worlds east and west. Facilities are amenities of the West, with the comforts of the East and being closer to India. Cant get any better.''

A fourth commented, ''Come to India in July and August. That's when summer is at its peak there. Schools also give holidays. Spent 16 years of my life in nearby Qatar. The Middle East is very much livable, more so than Delhi and Mumbai. In terms of heat, Delhi NCR is just as bad, maybe worse, because most places aren't air-conditioned. You won't even miss home because there's a huge Indian community there.''

In another post, he also talked about how easy it is to start a business in Dubai. He tweeted, ''Best place in Dubai. You can apply for a business license to start a business. Upload your documents, pay the fees and within a few hours your business license will be emailed to you You are ready for business No bribes no red-tapism.''