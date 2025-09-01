Indian Biker's Motorcycle Stolen In UK During World Tour, Appeals For Help

Yogesh Alekari, a biker from Mumbai, embarked on an ambitious solo world tour on his KTM motorcycle, starting from Mumbai on May 1, 2025. Over the next 118 days, he covered more than 24,000 kilometres across 17 countries, showcasing the spirit of adventure and resilience typical of long-haul motorcycling journeys. His route took him through diverse terrains and cultures, with plans to continue to Africa next. However, the journey abruptly came to a halt in the United Kingdom after his two-wheeler was stolen in Nottingham.

On August 31, Mr Alekari was in Nottingham, England, visiting a friend. While having breakfast at Wollaton Park, he left his fully loaded KTM bike unattended for a short time. In broad daylight, a group of four individuals allegedly stole the motorcycle, which contained his passport, money, documents and all the electric gear.



Mr. Alekari posted CCTV footage on social media showing the thieves brazenly stealing his motorcycle from a park. The video captures the thieves using a hammer to break the lock and damaging the handle before riding away with the bike.

An Appeal For Help

The biker is now seeking help from his followers, sharing videos of the theft and asking them to spread the word so that authorities can take action. Mr Alekari's primary focus is on recovering the bike and his documents to resume his journey or return home safely. Without his passport, he faces significant hurdles, including potential issues with immigration authorities and arranging travel back to India.

Nottingham police are investigating the theft, but no arrests have been made yet.

The theft has sparked discussions in Indian automotive communities, such as Team-BHP forums, where users are rallying support for Mr Alekari. Indian bikers and enthusiasts have advised him to contact the Indian High Commission in London for emergency document replacement.

This isn't the first time a world traveller's motorcycle has been stolen in the UK. A few months ago, Itchy Boots, a well-known YouTuber and biker, experienced a similar theft in Swansea, Wales.