Indian-American Researcher Unveils How Ancient Egyptians Built The Pyramids

The Egyptian pyramids, iconic ancient masonry structures, have long fascinated people with their immense size and intricate design. For centuries, the question "How did the Egyptians build the pyramids?" has remained one of history's greatest unsolved mysteries. Now, Rajan Hooda, an Indian-origin researcher from the University of Chicago, claims to have cracked the code behind the construction of these colossal monuments. His breakthrough comes after over 50 years of dedicated research into the methods used by the ancient Egyptians.

In his new research paper, Hooda introduces the 'Theory of The Conjoint Solution and The Shrinking Dual L Notch Ramps', a revolutionary approach that offers unprecedented insight into the ancient pyramids' construction methodology. The 20-page research paper not only proposes a new method of construction but also provides what Mr Hooda asserts is irrefutable evidence for this ancient engineering feat.

Mr Hooda remembers being captivated as an eight-year-old when he first heard of 'one of the great mysteries in the history of mankind-a puzzle unsolved for the past 4500 Years'. He describes his work as "a labour of love and persistence that took me more than 50 years until I was finally able to put the last painstaking pieces of this immense three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle into place."

Calling the prevailing ideas structurally untenable, such as the use of an exterior ramp that was larger than the pyramid or a complex interior tunnel ramp, Mr Hooda's 'L Notch Ramp' is built like a cut-out notch within the footprint of each layer of stones. He theorises that the pyramid was constructed like a "layer cake," comprising of 210 layers of stones. As he explains, "when the lowest layer of stones was completed, a small portion in one corner was left incomplete to create a small rising ramp from the ground to the top of the first layer-a height of 4.5 feet. This ramp was now used to transport stones needed to build the second layer. Like before, a small part of the second layer was left incomplete to extend the existing ramp from the top of the first layer to the top of the second layer of stones.

This was now used to transport stones to build the third layer. This process was repeated 209 times till the pyramid was finished. Then, starting from the top, the highest level of the ramp was removed, and the missing stones of level 209 were put into place to finish this level. This reverse process of ramp removal and placement of missing stones was repeated 209 times, ending with the lowest level being completed last." Because the ramp used is neither an exterior ramp nor an interior one, he calls it the 'L Notch Ramp' since it is built like a cut-out notch within the footprint of each layer of stones.

"The Egyptians would have constructed Dual L Notch Ramps for efficiency, one for taking stones up and a smaller one for workers descending after delivering stones. This method solves the riddle of ramp logistics, and since the 2 ramps were finally removed, there was no evidence left of how the pyramids were built-which is why it remained an enduring mystery for millennia," Hooda said in a news release.

Hooda's findings could finally provide answers to the puzzle of how the massive stone blocks were moved and assembled with remarkable precision, shedding new light on one of humanity's most enduring architectural marvels.