Paraglider Captures Jaw-Dropping Video Of A Dog On Top Of Egyptian Pyramid: 'It Was Chasing Birds'

A startling discovery was made by paramotorist Alex Lang while flying over the Great Pyramid of Giza, the largest of Egypt's 118 pyramids. Notably, tourists often take paragliding tours of these monuments as climbing these pyramids is forbidden. To his utter surprise, Mr Lang noticed some movement at the apex of the ancient structure, only to find a dog chasing birds atop the pyramid. It wasn't immediately clear how the dog got up there, or if it got down.

An X user shared the unusual video and wrote, ''Dog spotted hanging out on the top of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. The man who filmed the incident from his powered paraglider says the dog was barking at birds. The Great Pyramid of Giza is a whopping 450 feet tall meaning the dog had to take a long hike to the top.''

The unexpected sighting has left many perplexed, as climbing the Great Pyramid is strictly forbidden due to preservation and safety concerns. The dog's ascent, seemingly unaided, has sparked curiosity and amusement online, with internet users sharing an array of comments.

One user wrote, ''That's his pyramid now. He conquered it.''

Another joked, ''Sometimes you just gotta climb the highest hill and bark at some birds, man.''

A third said, ''Not a dog. That is the Egyptian God Anubis. He is considered the guide of the dead in the afterlife and the protector of the tombs. That's why it is over the pyramid.''

A fourth added, ''Those blocks are BIG. That's a crazy climb for a dog. I'm not convinced.''

The Great Pyramid of Giza, located in Egypt, is an ancient wonder that continues to captivate the world's imagination. Built around 2580-2565 BC during the reign of Pharaoh Khufu, this majestic structure stands as the largest of the three pyramids in Giza. Today, the Great Pyramid is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, protected and preserved through ongoing restoration efforts.