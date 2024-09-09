China's Powerful LARID Radar Detects Plasma Bubble Over Egyptian Pyramids

The development of such radars is important to detect plasma bubbles

Chinese scientists, employing cutting-edge radar, have detected simultaneous plasma bubbles above the Egyptian pyramids and Midway Islands, sparking fascination. The radar, known as the Low Latitude Long Range Ionospheric Radar (LARID), was developed by the Institute of Geology and Geophysics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and was installed last year, South China Morning Post reported. The LARID radar can detect plasma bubbles, an unusual weather phenomenon that disrupts satellite communications and GPS by interfering with the ionosphere's charged particles.

On August 27, China's Institute of Geology and Geophysics announced the largest radar detection of plasma bubbles to date, triggered by a solar storm last November. The radar signals, detectable from North Africa to the central Pacific, allowed scientists to observe the formation and movement of plasma bubbles in unprecedented detail.

The LARID radar, located on Hainan Island, has a 9,600km range, covering Hawaii to Libya. Unlike conventional radars, LARID uses high-power electromagnetic waves that bounce between the ionosphere and ground, detecting targets beyond the horizon. Its radar system, operating at 8-22MHz, uses 48 transceiver antennas to detect plasma bubbles, while its fully digital phased array system enables real-time adjustments.

Initially, LARID's detection range was 3,000km. The radar's detection range has tripled to 9,600km in less than half a year, thanks to operational experience and advancements like novel signal coding and geophysical simulation models.

The development of such radars is important to detect plasma bubbles as they pose a significant threat to modern warfare. However, the scarcity of large-scale, long-term observation facilities over oceans has hindered our understanding and early warning capabilities. To address this, Chinese scientists have proposed establishing a network of three to four LARID-like over-the-horizon radars in low-latitude regions worldwide.

China's military has also deployed over-the-horizon radars similar to LARID, which have detected targets like F-22 stealth fighters, suggesting more advanced variants with higher resolution for military use.



