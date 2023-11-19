Aditya Gadhvi: 5 Facts About 'Gotilo' Singer Who Will Perform At WC Final

Aditya Gadhvi was born on April 3, 1994, in Dudhrej, Gujarat.

He received two years of musical training from Ustad Shoukat Hussain Khan before making a mark by winning the reality singing competition Lok Gayak Gujarat on ETV Gujarat.

The singer also lent his vocals to two songs in 'Kamasutra 3D,' both of which were in contention for Oscar nominations in 2014

Aditya Gadhvi was also a part of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory (KMMC).