Aditya Gadhvi: 5 Facts About 'Gotilo' Singer Who Will Perform At WC Final

Millions of cricket lovers are excited about World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Several celebrities including "Khalasi" fame Aditya Gadhvi are scheduled to perform during the event.
Here are five facts about Aditya Gadhvi:
Aditya Gadhvi was born on April 3, 1994, in Dudhrej, Gujarat.
He received two years of musical training from Ustad Shoukat Hussain Khan before making a mark by winning the reality singing competition Lok Gayak Gujarat on ETV Gujarat.
The singer also lent his vocals to two songs in 'Kamasutra 3D,' both of which were in contention for Oscar nominations in 2014
Aditya Gadhvi was also a part of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory (KMMC).
His breakthrough came with the song Khalasi, released by Coke Studio India in July this year. The track has so far garnered over 70 million views on YouTube, propelling him to unparalleled fame.