In A Spanish Village, Local Elections Ended In Just 30 Seconds

The village has just 7 registered voters (Representational Image: Unsplash)

The residents of Villaroya, a small village in the La Rioja province of Spain voted in less than 30 seconds in the local elections. As per the BBC report, the village has just 7 registered voters and they managed to break their previous record of 32 seconds.

Salvador Perez, the mayor who has been in the role since 1973 told local media, "I don't know if I'll get all seven votes, but it's almost certain that I will."

He said that the residents of the village are very trained ad were ready to cast their votes as soon as the polls opened. The voters took mere 29 seconds and 53 hundredth to vote and Villaroya became the first seat in Spain to finish voting.

Mr Perez revealed that the villagers were motivated by a sense of competitiveness with another Spanish village, Illan de Vacas in Castilla-La Mancha, which only has three registered voters.

BBC reported that Spain's local elections are seen as a test for parliamentary polls due at the end of the year. Twelve of the country's seventeen regional parliaments, and 8,000 town and city halls, are being contested.