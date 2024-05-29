'I'm Most Proud Of...': Netflix Co-Founder Shares His Definition Of Success

For Mr Randolph, his strong marriage is part of his definition of success.

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph recently shared his definition of success. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), 66-year-old serial entrepreneur, who co-founded six other companies in addition to Netflix, expressed that success to him is maintaining the right balance between personal and professional life. In his post, he also explained that for over 30 years, he made sure never to schedule a meeting after 5 pm on Tuesday as this time was reserved for his wife. For Mr Randolph, his strong marriage is part of his definition of success, he said.

"I've worked hard, for my entire career, to keep my life balanced with my job. In my book, I write about my Tuesday date nights with my wife. For over thirty years, I had a hard cut-off on Tuesdays. Rain or shine, I left at exactly 5 pm and spent the evening with my best friend. We would go to a movie, have dinner, or just go window-shopping downtown together," Mr Randolph wrote.

I'm Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix & 6 other companies.



This is my definition of success: pic.twitter.com/XSbTNRnFfK — Marc Randolph (@mbrandolph) May 28, 2024

The 66-year-old shared that he did not entertain any last-minute questions or requests on Tuesday evenings. Every crisis was wrapped up by 5 pm so he could head back to his wife.

"If you had something to say to me on Tuesday afternoon at 4:55, you had better say it on the way to the parking lot. If there was a crisis, we are going to wrap it up by 5:00. Those Tuesday nights kept me sane. And they put the rest of my work in perspective," he wrote.

Concluding his definition of success, Mr Randolph added, "I resolved a long time ago to not be one of those entrepreneurs on their 7th startup and their 7th wife. In fact, the thing I'm most proud of in my life is not the companies I started, it's the fact that I was able to start them while staying married to the same woman; having my kids grow up knowing me and (best as I can tell) liking me, and being able to spend time pursuing the other passions in my life."

Also read | Mount Everest Climber Smashes Record For Fastest Ascent By A Woman

Mr Randolph shared the post just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 721,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes. In the comments section, users shared their thoughts.

"I love this definition of success and it aligns closely with my own. I've said sarcastically many times that my goal has been to be "successful and happy" and these components of a personal partnership and family and time for them and myself is key to that happiness for me," wrote one user. "Not losing value for family while building is the biggest test of a successful founder. Glad you aced it, Marc!" expressed another.

"The old paradigm around success was that you needed to achieve to prove your worth. The new paradigm shift around success is that you're already 'successful' and worthy. "Success" is simply the journey of fulfilment and growing into that highest potential you were born with. No right or wrong in how you choose to define what that looks for you. Just make sure you've adopted the new paradigm," commented a third user.

"Love this. True definition of success is not measured by wealth but by experiences and time spent with loved ones," shared another.