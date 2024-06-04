Netflix Co-Founder Shares Father's Note With 'Rules For Success', Internet Says 'Great Dad'

In the comments section, users praised Mr Randolph's father for the note."

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a handwritten note given to him by his father when he was 21 years old. In his post, Mr Randolph revealed that his father handed him "seven rules for success" after he graduated from college. He wrote about how his father urged him to always do 10% more than what he had been asked to do and remain open-minded, yet sceptical in life.

When I was twenty-one years old, fresh out of college and about to start my first job, my father gave me a handwritten list of instructions. Here are my dad's rules for success. Do at least 10% more than you are asked. Never, ever, to anybody, present as fact, opinions on things you don't know. Take great care and discipline. Be courteous and considerate always- up and down," the Netflix co-founder wrote.

Take a look below:

When I was twenty-one years old, fresh out of college and about to start my first job, my father gave me a handwritten list of instructions.



Here are my dad's rules for success:



• Do at least 10% more than you are asked.



• Never, ever, to anybody, present as fact, opinions… pic.twitter.com/JOEIYxctcG — Marc Randolph (@mbrandolph) June 1, 2024

Mr Randolph added that his father urged him to stick to "constructive, serious criticism" and stay courteous and considerate at all times. "Don't be afraid to make decisions when you have the facts on which to make them. Quantify where possible. Be open-minded but sceptical. Be prompt," he wrote. He also said that he had shared the same rules with his children while the original copy was next to his bathroom door.

"There should be a rule, when applying to the license of parenthood, to come up with such a list to be handed over to your kids. Great dad!" wrote one user. "Solid list! Love the idea of passing down a handwritten note. Might have to do something similar as the kids go off to college," said another.

Youre a very lucky man to have had a father who clearly cared so much about his son. Thst combined with his great advice definitely isnneed more. Notnnearly as common as should be. Glad you made the most of it," commented a third.

"I am 21 now, and my mother taught me similar things too. Smart people seem to be a commodity now; people with grit, endurance, and, most importantly, discipline are still scarce. I hope I'll remember the teachings all my life," shared a fourth.

"What a list. This is the bright side of social media, you get to see things you never had the chance to see before. Also, If everyone observed #2, the world would be a completely different place. Social media would be a lot quieter as well!" commented one user.