IIT Delhi PhD Scholar's "Rs 35,000 A Month" Stipend Sparks Debate On Low Pay

A recent social media post has sparked renewed discussion about the challenges faced by researchers in India. In a viral LinkedIn post, Rehan Akhtar highlighted this issue, revealing that a PhD student at a prestigious institution like IIT Delhi, engaged in advanced AI research, earns only ₹35,000 a month. The PhD scholar, as described by Mr Akhtar, has achieved significant academic milestones, including clearing the JEE, GATE, and PhD interviews.

In addition to conducting research, he also teaches undergraduate students. Despite his impressive credentials and contributions to the field, having reviewed over 100 research papers and published numerous papers of his own, he faces financial difficulties, struggling to cover basic expenses such as rent and supporting his family on his limited stipend.

"Why does our system reward mediocrity with money, and brilliance with bare survival? PhD scholars aren't just students — they're educators, innovators, and builders of the future. But they're being forgotten. Passion shouldn't demand poverty. To all the researchers silently grinding: your work matters. You matter. It's time the system showed it," he wrote.

The post struck a chord with internet users, with many stressing the need for change in the way researchers are valued and supported in India. Some users highlighted the brain drain issue, suggesting that low stipends and lack of support drive talented researchers to foreign institutions. One user wrote, "This is true, the grant received by PhD students is very less. When I graduated, I also dropped the idea of PhD because of way too less stipend compared to what I could earn in job."

Another commented, "I left research for a corporate job. The passion was there, but rent and bills don't pay themselves." A third said, "Indian government spends really less on R&D and more towards Freebies. I know several friends from my M.Tech who joined PhD. I wondered if they were serious about their finances? Considering inflation and cost, stipend students get at M.Tech and PhD level is not sustainable and often disappointing."

However, some also offered differing opinions. A fourth wrote, "Firstly, this system is not just restricted to India and is evident in all other countries as well. Secondly, the salary of a person in any field depends on the market value, and this is dictated by several other factors. Respectfully, I believe this is a very crude comparison."