IIM Lucknow Reaches Out To Alumni For Help After 72 Students Don't Get Jobs

Many said it is the story of several other B-schools as well.

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L), has sought help from its alumni network for the placement of 72 students who have failed to get job offers. Ravi Handa, an alumnus from IIM-Lucknow, shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message that he received from the prestigious institute known for its 100% placement record.

The message asked ex-students from the 2011 batch to use their ''unique connections and networks'' to find jobs for those 72 students.

''IIM Lucknow is reaching out to alumni to help them with placements. It is “crucial to maintain the legacy of IIM Lucknow's 100% placement record”. It isn't about 5-10 people but 72 candidates at IIM-L do not have a job. Imagine the status at other B-schools,'' Mr. Handa wrote om X, along with the screenshot of the text message.

See the tweet here:

Imagine the status at other B-schools. pic.twitter.com/uYaTCmY3h7 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) January 31, 2024

“We are writing to address the current situation regarding unplaced students from our batch. Currently, 72 talented individuals are seeking employment opportunities. We are reaching out to our alumni of the 2011 Batch for assistance. We understand that everyone has unique connections and networks, and we are hopeful that you may be able to help in placing our students,” the message said.

“If you are aware of any job opportunities or have connections within your professional network that align with the skill sets of our 2024 batchmates, please consider referring them or informing us about potential openings,” it added.

In another tweet, Mr Handa said, "For those who don't know, IIM Lucknow is one of the old IIMs and is often considered to be one of the top 5 colleges in the country. They have alums over decades who are in extremely powerful positions. They can and will help."

While some were shocked by the development and blamed the economy, some said it is the story of several other B-schools as well.

One user said, ''Every B-School is facing the same situation, the people from IIM-C and IIM-B are also worried about it.'' Another commented, ''The market is tough right now. Hope these people take it as an opportunity though, I feel you become the best version of yourself only when you are down and out.''

A third added, ''Not an MBA but the job market is completely down since September. Things are opening up a bit but not much.''