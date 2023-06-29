'I Miss Covid', Says American Comedian Dana Carvey, Mocks Anthony Fauci

Veteran Hollywood comedian Dana Carvey

In a recent podcast with his former colleague David Spade, "Saturday Night Live" legend Dana Carvey made fun of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, with a stinging impression.

According to The New York Post, "David and Dana both poked fun at Fauci's COVID-19 guidance throughout the years of the coronavirus pandemic, with Carvey giving his best impression of Fauci trying to convince Americans to take a daily COVID shot that grants immunity for up to 39 seconds. Carvey's bit of satire had Spade and the rest of the podcast's production crew laughing out loud on set."

"The bit started with the two comedians reminiscing about the COVID-19 pandemic during a podcast appearance together. Carvey brought up the topic with a sarcastic line, saying, "I miss COVID."

I can't believe Fauci said this… pic.twitter.com/HUzZFEdMRU — Dana Carvey (@danacarvey) June 28, 2023

Fox News reported that Mr Spade began to riff on the topic as well, pointing out what he perceived as a double standard in the COVID-19 prevention protocol.

He replied, "I know! Dude, dude! You know when I knew there was trouble? When anyone that came to our country didn't have to get a vaccine, and I go, 'If you're telling me that I can't go to work, but everyone coming in doesn't have to get one, I go... Spade then made a shocked face as if he couldn't believe the hypocrisy.

The Biden administration ordered all businesses with 100+ employees to compel employee vaccinations or weekly tests as a condition for employment in 2021, while not requiring detained immigrants at the US southern border to get vaccinated.

Carvey then hijacked the spotlight with his impression of Fauci recommending COVID-19 vaccines and countless booster shots.

Adopting Fauci's accent, he said, "Well once we found out when Fauci said, 'OK, I'm sorry, if you've had two boosters and two vaccines, you can get and give COVID to another guy who's had five vaccines and four boosters."