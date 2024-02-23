'I Fell Short Of...': IAS Officer Shares Her UPSC Marksheet To Motivate Aspirants

File photo of IAS officer Sonal Goel

Cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam remains a coveted goal for many in India, and IAS officer Sonal Goel has shared her UPSC marksheet to inspire and motivate people "to believe in their abilities". Ms Goel, who cracked the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2008, recounted her initial setback in 2007 when she fell short of qualifying for the interview stage due to low marks in General Studies papers.

"However, this setback fueled my determination to leave no stone unturned in achieving my goal," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday and emphasised the importance of dedication and relentless effort.

“I then devoted myself entirely to mastering the General Studies paper and improving at other aspects of Mains emphasising on Notes making, repeated revisions and #AnswerWriting. I poured my heart and soul into every aspect of the syllabus , alongwith pursuing my LLB from Delhi University and doing a part time job as CS - Company Secretary.

"In my second attempt, I not only cleared the exam but also achieved the highest marks in General Studies compared to my optional subjects—Commerce and Public Administration," she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Ms Goel conveyed a valuable lesson for aspirants, stating, "It's a reminder that with dedication and relentless effort, no obstacle is insurmountable."

Encouraging aspirants to learn from setbacks, she urged them to view every failure as an opportunity for learning, improvisation, and ultimate triumph.

"Believe in your abilities, pursue your goals with passion, and never lose sight of your dreams. It is through perseverance that greatness is achieved," the IAS officer wrote.

Along with the long note and a picture of her marksheet, Ms Goel said, “Nostalgic moment as I came across my #UPSC Civil Services 2007 #Mains marksheet, reminding me of the trials and triumphs that led to final selection.”

The post has garnered instant attention online, resonating with aspirants from various backgrounds.

Sonal Goel's story serves as a powerful reminder that with self-belief and hard work, individuals can overcome challenges.