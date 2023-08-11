'How Similar Our Values Are': Vedanta Chairman On Meeting Ryan Reynolds

Chairman of Vedanta Group Anil Aggarwal and actor Ryan Reynolds.

Industrialist and Chairman of Vedanta Group Anil Aggarwal recently met Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and shared a picture of their meeting on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The industrialist praised Mr Reynolds and stated that they have similar values and that he is one of the "nicest people".

In a post, Mr Aggarwal said, "I met everyone's favorite superhero recently.. Ryan Reynolds ko kaun nahin janta.. I heard a lot about him being one of the nicest people... unse milkar jaana how similar our values are..." Mr Aggarwal stated that the actor is "extremely passionate" about child welfare initiative and was also interested in their company's project- Nand Ghar.

"I told him how I myself have experienced hunger as a child, and that my dream is that no child in my country should go to bed hungry. Ryan was happy to see how we have developed a well researched first-of-its kinds millet nutribar to provide a tasty healthy supplement for children and to fight malnourishment."

Concluding the post, Mr Aggarwal noted that "many philanthropists today understand the importance of working in India and want to collaborate on social causes, especially women and children". He said, "We must leverage this. Isse hum global expertise ko iss sector mein laa payenge (we will be able to get global expertise in this sector) and we will also be able to create best practices that will influence the world for years to come."

Since being shared, his post has amassed 37,000 likes and several comments.

