How Much Sleep Do You Need According To Your Age, Reveals Study

Adults aged 18-60 years should aim for at least 7 hours of sleep each day, a new report has revealed. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the daily recommended hours of sleep vary significantly across age groups.

How much one should sleep according to their age

Here are the CDC's recommended sleep guidelines:

Newborns (0-3 months): 14-17 hours

Infants (4-12 months): 12-16 hours

Toddlers (1-2 years): 11-14 hours

Preschoolers (3-5 years): 10-13 hours

School-age children (6-12 years): 9-12 hours

Teenagers (13-17 years): 8-10 hours

Adults (18-60 years): 7 hours or more

Older adults (61-64 years): 7-9 hours

Adults 65 years and older: 7-8 hours

While age plays a significant role in determining sleep requirements, other factors can also impact the number of hours you need to rest for your body to function properly. These include:

Sleep quality: Frequent interruptions can compromise sleep quality.

Previous sleep deprivation: If you are sleep-deprived, your body demands more sleep to recover.

Pregnancy: Hormonal changes and physical discomfort can lead to poor sleep quality during pregnancy.

Ageing: As people get older, their sleep patterns change. Despite needing about the same amount of sleep as younger adults, older adults tend to sleep more lightly, take longer to fall asleep, and sleep for shorter periods. They also often wake up multiple times during the night.

Health benefits of sleep