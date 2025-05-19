How Many Copies Of GTA 5 Have Been Sold? Take-Two Reveals Impressive Numbers

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. GTA 5 lifetime sales have surpassed 215 million copies, as reported. The game sold five million copies in the last quarter, according to Take-Two. GTA 5 generated $800 million in revenue within its first 24 hours.

Grand Theft Auto 5 sales: The lifetime sales of GTA 5 have surpassed 215 million copies, a May 2025 financial report by Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has revealed. Released in 2013, the video game's popularity has remained sky-high and is expected to pique further after Rockstar delayed the release of its sequel, GTA VI.

In February, Take-Two revealed that GTA 5 has passed 210 million copies, which suggests that the AAA game sold five million copies in a quarter. Overall, GTA V appears to have sold 1.5 million copies each month on average since its release over a decade ago.

It is estimated that GTA 5 sold 11 million copies in 24 hours after its release, generating $800 million in revenue in one day. While only Minecraft surpasses GTA 5 in the all-time top-selling list, the latter still managed to breach the $1 billion in revenue mark faster than any entertainment property in history.

The online mode of GTA 5 has been a massive moneymaker for Rockstar, with microtransactions allowing the studio to rake in billions.

Future of the GTA franchise

Earlier this month, Rockstar announced that the release of GTA VI had been delayed until May 26, 2026. The company issued a statement, apologising to the fans, adding that the studio needed more time to polish the product before releasing it.

"Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game," said Rockstar Games.